Saturday's game features the Georgetown Hoyas (3-2) and the Jackson State Tigers (1-5) squaring off at Capital One Arena (on November 25) at 12:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 79-70 win for Georgetown.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Jackson State vs. Georgetown Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 2

Fox Sports 2 Where: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Capital One Arena

Jackson State vs. Georgetown Score Prediction

Prediction: Georgetown 79, Jackson State 70

Spread & Total Prediction for Jackson State vs. Georgetown

Computer Predicted Spread: Georgetown (-9.2)

Georgetown (-9.2) Computer Predicted Total: 148.3

Georgetown has a 2-2-0 record against the spread so far this season compared to Jackson State, who is 2-4-0 ATS. The Hoyas are 3-1-0 and the Tigers are 4-2-0 in terms of going over the point total.

Jackson State Performance Insights

The Tigers have been outscored by 16.4 points per game (posting 65.8 points per game, 315th in college basketball, while allowing 82.2 per outing, 342nd in college basketball) and have a -98 scoring differential.

Jackson State averages 29.8 rebounds per game (302nd in college basketball) while conceding 37.2 per contest to opponents. It is outrebounded by 7.4 boards per game.

Jackson State knocks down 6.0 three-pointers per game (276th in college basketball) while shooting 30.5% from beyond the arc (247th in college basketball). It is making 4.3 fewer threes than its opponents, who drain 10.3 per game at 36.7%.

Jackson State forces 14.2 turnovers per game (83rd in college basketball) while committing 15.0 (329th in college basketball).

