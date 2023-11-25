How to Watch Jackson State vs. Georgetown on TV or Live Stream - November 25
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 5:32 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
The Jackson State Tigers (1-5) battle the Georgetown Hoyas (3-2) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Capital One Arena. It starts at 12:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 2.
Jackson State vs. Georgetown Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
Jackson State Stats Insights
- Jackson State has compiled a 1-1 straight-up record in games it shoots over 42.6% from the field.
- The Hoyas are the rebounding team in the country, the Tigers rank 277th.
- The Tigers score an average of 65.8 points per game, just 4.4 fewer points than the 70.2 the Hoyas allow to opponents.
- Jackson State has put together a 1-1 record in games it scores more than 70.2 points.
Jackson State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Jackson State scored 68.9 points per game last season. On the road, it scored 68.5.
- At home, the Tigers allowed 68.1 points per game last season. Away, they gave up 75.4.
- Jackson State sunk the same number of 3-pointers at home as on the road (6.3 per game) last season, but it had a lower 3-point percentage at home (31.7%) than away (32.1%).
Jackson State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/14/2023
|@ Loyola Marymount
|L 88-66
|Gersten Pavilion
|11/16/2023
|@ Tulsa
|L 72-52
|Donald W. Reynolds Center
|11/19/2023
|@ Missouri
|W 73-72
|Mizzou Arena
|11/25/2023
|@ Georgetown
|-
|Capital One Arena
|11/28/2023
|@ Arkansas State
|-
|First National Bank Arena
|12/9/2023
|@ Houston
|-
|Fertitta Center
