The Jackson State Tigers (1-5) battle the Georgetown Hoyas (3-2) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Capital One Arena. It starts at 12:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 2.

Jackson State vs. Georgetown Game Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

Capital One Arena in Washington D.C. TV: FOX Sports Networks

Jackson State Stats Insights

Jackson State has compiled a 1-1 straight-up record in games it shoots over 42.6% from the field.

The Hoyas are the rebounding team in the country, the Tigers rank 277th.

The Tigers score an average of 65.8 points per game, just 4.4 fewer points than the 70.2 the Hoyas allow to opponents.

Jackson State has put together a 1-1 record in games it scores more than 70.2 points.

Jackson State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Jackson State scored 68.9 points per game last season. On the road, it scored 68.5.

At home, the Tigers allowed 68.1 points per game last season. Away, they gave up 75.4.

Jackson State sunk the same number of 3-pointers at home as on the road (6.3 per game) last season, but it had a lower 3-point percentage at home (31.7%) than away (32.1%).

