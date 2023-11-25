The Jackson State Tigers (1-5) battle the Georgetown Hoyas (3-2) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Capital One Arena. It starts at 12:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 2.

Jackson State vs. Georgetown Game Info

  • When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
  • Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
Jackson State Stats Insights

  • Jackson State has compiled a 1-1 straight-up record in games it shoots over 42.6% from the field.
  • The Hoyas are the rebounding team in the country, the Tigers rank 277th.
  • The Tigers score an average of 65.8 points per game, just 4.4 fewer points than the 70.2 the Hoyas allow to opponents.
  • Jackson State has put together a 1-1 record in games it scores more than 70.2 points.

Jackson State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Jackson State scored 68.9 points per game last season. On the road, it scored 68.5.
  • At home, the Tigers allowed 68.1 points per game last season. Away, they gave up 75.4.
  • Jackson State sunk the same number of 3-pointers at home as on the road (6.3 per game) last season, but it had a lower 3-point percentage at home (31.7%) than away (32.1%).

Jackson State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/14/2023 @ Loyola Marymount L 88-66 Gersten Pavilion
11/16/2023 @ Tulsa L 72-52 Donald W. Reynolds Center
11/19/2023 @ Missouri W 73-72 Mizzou Arena
11/25/2023 @ Georgetown - Capital One Arena
11/28/2023 @ Arkansas State - First National Bank Arena
12/9/2023 @ Houston - Fertitta Center

