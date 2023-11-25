The No. 5 Florida State Seminoles (11-0) hit the road to meet the Florida Gators (5-6) at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium on Saturday, November 25, 2023.

Florida State has been a tough matchup for opposing teams, as they rank top-25 in both scoring offense (seventh-best with 40.1 points per game) and scoring defense (12th-best with 16.9 points allowed per game) this year. Florida ranks 41st with 424.8 total yards per game on offense, and it ranks 91st with 396.2 total yards allowed per game on defense.

For more details on this game, including where and how to watch on ESPN, keep reading.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Florida State vs. Florida Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Gainesville, Florida

Gainesville, Florida Venue: Ben Hill Griffin Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 13 Games

Florida State vs. Florida Key Statistics

Florida State Florida 450.7 (26th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 424.8 (45th) 323.2 (23rd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 396.2 (80th) 162.3 (64th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 152.1 (77th) 288.5 (17th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 272.7 (28th) 5 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 11 (21st) 15 (64th) Takeaways (Rank) 7 (129th)

Florida State Stats Leaders

Jordan Travis has thrown for 2,745 yards (249.5 ypg) to lead Florida State, completing 64.2% of his passes and collecting 20 touchdown passes compared to two interceptions this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 176 rushing yards on 73 carries with seven rushing touchdowns.

Trey Benson has carried the ball 121 times for a team-high 773 yards on the ground and has found the end zone 11 times. He's also tacked on 17 catches for 214 yards (19.5 per game) and one touchdown via the passing game.

Lawrance Toafili has carried the ball 54 times for 322 yards (29.3 per game) and three touchdowns while also racking up 175 yards through the air, scoring one time.

Keon Coleman's team-leading 615 yards as a receiver have come on 45 receptions (out of 75 targets) with 11 touchdowns.

Johnny Wilson has hauled in 33 receptions totaling 532 yards, finding the end zone two times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Jaheim Bell has racked up 36 grabs for 465 yards, an average of 42.3 yards per game. He's scored two times as a receiver this season.

Florida Stats Leaders

Graham Mertz has 2,878 passing yards, or 261.6 per game, so far this season. He has completed 72.8% of his passes and has collected 20 touchdowns with three interceptions.

Montrell Johnson has carried the ball 134 times for 710 yards, with four touchdowns. He's also tacked on 30 catches for 236 yards and one touchdown.

Trevor Etienne has racked up 710 yards (on 121 carries) with eight touchdowns, while also catching 18 passes for 173 yards and one touchdown.

Ricky Pearsall paces his squad with 953 receiving yards on 63 receptions with four touchdowns.

Eugene Wilson III has 58 receptions (on 71 targets) for a total of 502 yards (45.6 yards per game) and six touchdowns this year.

Arlis Boardingham's 26 catches (on 34 targets) have netted him 289 yards (26.3 ypg) and four touchdowns.

Rep your team with officially licensed Florida State or Florida gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.