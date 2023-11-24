The Oklahoma Sooners (5-0) will look to build on a five-game winning streak when visiting the No. 23 USC Trojans (4-1) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at LionTree Arena. This matchup is at 3:30 PM ET on FOX.

USC vs. Oklahoma Game Info

  • When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET
  • Where: LionTree Arena in San Diego, California
  • TV: FOX
USC Stats Insights

  • The Trojans are shooting 44.4% from the field this season, 9.2 percentage points higher than the 35.2% the Sooners allow to opponents.
  • In games USC shoots higher than 35.2% from the field, it is 4-0 overall.
  • The Trojans are the 143rd ranked rebounding team in the country, the Sooners rank 58th.
  • The Trojans record 75.8 points per game, 18.0 more points than the 57.8 the Sooners give up.
  • When USC totals more than 57.8 points, it is 4-1.

Oklahoma Stats Insights

  • The Sooners are shooting 50.5% from the field, 13.2% higher than the 37.3% the Trojans' opponents have shot this season.
  • Oklahoma is 5-0 when it shoots better than 37.3% from the field.
  • The Sooners are the 58th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Trojans sit at 247th.
  • The Sooners score an average of 86.6 points per game, 20.4 more points than the 66.2 the Trojans give up to opponents.
  • Oklahoma is 5-0 when allowing fewer than 75.8 points.

USC Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • In home games last season, USC averaged 8.0 more points per game (76.2) than it did on the road (68.2).
  • The Trojans ceded 66.8 points per game in home games. In road games, they allowed 66.2.
  • In home games, USC drained 2.0 more threes per game (7.1) than on the road (5.1). It also had a better three-point percentage at home (35.5%) compared to in road games (29.8%).

Oklahoma Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Oklahoma scored 69.3 points per game last season. On the road, it scored 66.3.
  • At home, the Sooners allowed 64.4 points per game last season. Away, they gave up 75.8.
  • Oklahoma sunk more 3-pointers at home (7.0 per game) than on the road (6.9) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (34.6%) than away (32.7%).

USC Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/14/2023 UC Irvine L 70-60 Galen Center
11/19/2023 Brown W 81-70 Galen Center
11/23/2023 Seton Hall W 71-63 LionTree Arena
11/24/2023 Oklahoma - LionTree Arena
11/29/2023 Eastern Washington - Galen Center
12/2/2023 Gonzaga - MGM Grand Garden Arena

Oklahoma Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/14/2023 Texas State W 93-54 Lloyd Noble Center
11/17/2023 UT Rio Grande Valley W 90-66 Lloyd Noble Center
11/23/2023 Iowa W 79-67 LionTree Arena
11/24/2023 USC - LionTree Arena
11/30/2023 UAPB - Lloyd Noble Center
12/5/2023 Providence - Lloyd Noble Center

