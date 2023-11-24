The Southern Miss Eagles (4-0) will try to build on a four-game winning stretch when hosting the North Dakota Fighting Hawks (1-3) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Reed Green Coliseum. This contest is at 12:00 PM ET.

Keep reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to check out our score predictions!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Southern Miss Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
  • Where: Reed Green Coliseum in Hattiesburg, Mississippi
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Southern Miss vs. North Dakota 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

  • The Fighting Hawks averaged 13.9 more points per game last year (75.3) than the Eagles allowed their opponents to score (61.4).
  • North Dakota had an 11-0 record last season when giving up fewer than 64.6 points.
  • Last year, the Eagles recorded 6.6 fewer points per game (64.6) than the Fighting Hawks gave up (71.2).
  • When Southern Miss scored more than 71.2 points last season, it went 10-0.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Southern Miss Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/11/2023 Akron W 77-60 Reed Green Coliseum
11/18/2023 @ North Alabama W 91-63 Flowers Hall
11/21/2023 Valparaiso W 61-49 Reed Green Coliseum
11/24/2023 North Dakota - Reed Green Coliseum
11/25/2023 Samford - Reed Green Coliseum
12/2/2023 Ole Miss - Reed Green Coliseum

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.