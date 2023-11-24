How to Watch the Southern Miss vs. North Dakota Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 24
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 6:02 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
The Southern Miss Eagles (4-0) will try to build on a four-game winning stretch when hosting the North Dakota Fighting Hawks (1-3) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Reed Green Coliseum. This contest is at 12:00 PM ET.
Southern Miss Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Reed Green Coliseum in Hattiesburg, Mississippi
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Southern Miss vs. North Dakota 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Fighting Hawks averaged 13.9 more points per game last year (75.3) than the Eagles allowed their opponents to score (61.4).
- North Dakota had an 11-0 record last season when giving up fewer than 64.6 points.
- Last year, the Eagles recorded 6.6 fewer points per game (64.6) than the Fighting Hawks gave up (71.2).
- When Southern Miss scored more than 71.2 points last season, it went 10-0.
Southern Miss Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/11/2023
|Akron
|W 77-60
|Reed Green Coliseum
|11/18/2023
|@ North Alabama
|W 91-63
|Flowers Hall
|11/21/2023
|Valparaiso
|W 61-49
|Reed Green Coliseum
|11/24/2023
|North Dakota
|-
|Reed Green Coliseum
|11/25/2023
|Samford
|-
|Reed Green Coliseum
|12/2/2023
|Ole Miss
|-
|Reed Green Coliseum
