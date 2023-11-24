As we head into Week 13 of the college football schedule, which team is on top of the SEC? We break it all down below in our newly updated power rankings.

Other FBS Power Rankings

SEC Power Rankings

Projected records only reflect games against FBS opponents.

1. Georgia

Current Record: 11-0 | Projected Record: 12-0

11-0 | 12-0 Odds to Win SEC: -250

-250 Overall Rank: 5th

5th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 67th

67th Last Game: W 38-10 vs Tennessee

Next Game

Week 13 Opponent: @ Georgia Tech

@ Georgia Tech Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 25

7:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 25 TV Channel: ABC (Watch on Fubo)

2. Alabama

Current Record: 10-1 | Projected Record: 10-2

10-1 | 10-2 Odds to Win SEC: +165

+165 Overall Rank: 11th

11th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 40th

40th Last Game: W 66-10 vs Chattanooga

Next Game

Week 13 Opponent: @ Auburn

@ Auburn Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 25

3:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 25 TV Channel: CBS (Watch on Fubo)

3. Missouri

Current Record: 9-2 | Projected Record: 8-2

9-2 | 8-2 Odds to Win SEC: +2500

+2500 Overall Rank: 14th

14th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 11th

11th Last Game: W 33-31 vs Florida

Next Game

Week 13 Opponent: @ Arkansas

@ Arkansas Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24

4:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24 TV Channel: CBS (Watch on Fubo)

4. LSU

Current Record: 8-3 | Projected Record: 7-3

8-3 | 7-3 Odds to Win SEC: +600

+600 Overall Rank: 15th

15th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 12th

12th Last Game: W 56-14 vs Georgia State

Next Game

Week 13 Opponent: Texas A&M

Texas A&M Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25

12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

5. Ole Miss

Current Record: 9-2 | Projected Record: 9-2

9-2 | 9-2 Odds to Win SEC: +10000

+10000 Overall Rank: 18th

18th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 36th

36th Last Game: W 35-3 vs UL Monroe

Next Game

Week 13 Opponent: @ Mississippi State

@ Mississippi State Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, November 23

7:30 PM ET on Thursday, November 23 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

6. Texas A&M

Current Record: 7-4 | Projected Record: 6-5

7-4 | 6-5 Odds to Win SEC: +15000

+15000 Overall Rank: 25th

25th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 68th

68th Last Game: W 38-10 vs Abilene Christian

Next Game

Week 13 Opponent: @ LSU

@ LSU Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25

12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

7. Tennessee

Current Record: 7-4 | Projected Record: 7-4

7-4 | 7-4 Odds to Win SEC: +5000

+5000 Overall Rank: 28th

28th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 21st

21st Last Game: L 38-10 vs Georgia

Next Game

Week 13 Opponent: Vanderbilt

Vanderbilt Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 25

3:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 25 TV Channel: SECN (Watch on Fubo)

8. Auburn

Current Record: 6-5 | Projected Record: 5-6

6-5 | 5-6 Odds to Win SEC: +100000

+100000 Overall Rank: 42nd

42nd Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 57th

57th Last Game: L 31-10 vs New Mexico State

Next Game

Week 13 Opponent: Alabama

Alabama Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 25

3:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 25 TV Channel: CBS (Watch on Fubo)

9. Kentucky

Current Record: 6-5 | Projected Record: 5-5

6-5 | 5-5 Odds to Win SEC: +50000

+50000 Overall Rank: 50th

50th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 60th

60th Last Game: L 17-14 vs South Carolina

Next Game

Week 13 Opponent: @ Louisville

@ Louisville Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25

12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25 TV Channel:

10. South Carolina

Current Record: 5-6 | Projected Record: 3-7

5-6 | 3-7 Odds to Win SEC: +100000

+100000 Overall Rank: 58th

58th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 24th

24th Last Game: W 17-14 vs Kentucky

Next Game

Week 13 Opponent: Clemson

Clemson Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 25

7:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 25 TV Channel: SECN (Watch on Fubo)

11. Florida

Current Record: 5-6 | Projected Record: 4-6

5-6 | 4-6 Odds to Win SEC: +50000

+50000 Overall Rank: 66th

66th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 49th

49th Last Game: L 33-31 vs Missouri

Next Game

Week 13 Opponent: Florida State

Florida State Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25

7:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

12. Arkansas

Current Record: 4-7 | Projected Record: 2-8

4-7 | 2-8 Odds to Win SEC: +75000

+75000 Overall Rank: 90th

90th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 56th

56th Last Game: W 44-20 vs Florida International

Next Game

Week 13 Opponent: Missouri

Missouri Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24

4:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24 TV Channel: CBS (Watch on Fubo)

13. Mississippi State

Current Record: 5-6 | Projected Record: 4-7

5-6 | 4-7 Odds to Win SEC: +100000

+100000 Overall Rank: 92nd

92nd Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 38th

38th Last Game: W 41-20 vs Southern Miss

Next Game

Week 13 Opponent: Ole Miss

Ole Miss Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, November 23

7:30 PM ET on Thursday, November 23 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

14. Vanderbilt

Current Record: 2-9 | Projected Record: 1-10

2-9 | 1-10 Odds to Win SEC: +75000

+75000 Overall Rank: 113th

113th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 27th

27th Last Game: L 47-6 vs South Carolina

Next Game

Week 13 Opponent: @ Tennessee

@ Tennessee Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 25

3:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 25 TV Channel: SECN (Watch on Fubo)

