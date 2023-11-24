Crypto.com Arena is where the Los Angeles Clippers (6-7) and New Orleans Pelicans (8-7) will match up on Friday at 10:30 PM ET. Brandon Ingram is one of the players to watch when these two teams hit the hardwood.

How to Watch Pelicans vs. Clippers

Game Day: Friday, November 24

Friday, November 24 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Arena: Crypto.com Arena

Crypto.com Arena Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California How to Watch on TV: BSSC, BSNO

Pelicans' Last Game

The Pelicans were victorious in their previous game against the Kings, 117-112, on Wednesday. Zion Williamson was their leading scorer with 25 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Zion Williamson 25 5 6 0 0 0 Brandon Ingram 23 4 3 1 0 1 Jonas Valančiūnas 15 11 2 0 0 0

Pelicans vs Clippers Additional Info

Pelicans Players to Watch

Jonas Valanciunas' averages for the season are 13.5 points, 8.9 rebounds and 2.5 assists, making 54.8% of his shots from the field.

Ingram contributes with 24.0 points per game, plus 5.3 boards and 4.8 assists.

Williamson's numbers for the season are 22.4 points, 5.9 rebounds and 4.6 assists per contest, making 55.1% of his shots from the field.

Dyson Daniels averages 8.5 points, 5.0 boards and 3.6 assists, making 44.5% of his shots from the floor.

The Pelicans receive 11.3 points, 4.3 boards and 2.9 assists per game from Herbert Jones.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Brandon Ingram 24.3 5.0 4.9 0.5 0.2 1.6 Jonas Valančiūnas 12.9 8.9 2.6 0.4 1.7 0.5 Zion Williamson 18.3 4.4 3.9 0.8 0.4 0.1 Dyson Daniels 9.4 5.1 4.1 1.6 0.2 1.0 Jordan Hawkins 15.3 4.2 2.3 0.5 0.0 3.1

