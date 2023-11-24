Friday's game between the North Carolina Tar Heels (4-1) and Arkansas Razorbacks (4-2) at Imperial Arena has a projected final score of 82-72 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored North Carolina, so expect a lopsided matchup. The game will tip off at 1:00 PM ET on November 24.

According to our computer prediction, North Carolina is a good bet to cover the spread, which currently sits at 4.5. The two teams are projected to eclipse the 152.5 over/under.

North Carolina vs. Arkansas Game Info & Odds

North Carolina vs. Arkansas Score Prediction

Prediction: North Carolina 82, Arkansas 72

Spread & Total Prediction for North Carolina vs. Arkansas

Pick ATS: North Carolina (-4.5)



North Carolina (-4.5) Pick OU: Over (152.5)



North Carolina has gone 2-2-0 against the spread, while Arkansas' ATS record this season is 1-4-0. The Tar Heels have a 2-2-0 record going over the point total, while games involving the Razorbacks have a record of 4-1-0 when it comes to hitting the over. The two teams score 167.2 points per game, 14.7 more points than this matchup's total.

North Carolina Performance Insights

The Tar Heels outscore opponents by 16.6 points per game (scoring 85 points per game to rank 41st in college basketball while allowing 68.4 per outing to rank 143rd in college basketball) and have a +83 scoring differential overall.

The 38.2 rebounds per game North Carolina averages rank 48th in college basketball, and are 8.6 more than the 29.6 its opponents record per outing.

North Carolina knocks down 7.8 three-pointers per game (140th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 7.6. It shoots 36.1% from deep while its opponents hit 30.9% from long range.

The Tar Heels rank 46th in college basketball by averaging 103.7 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 91st in college basketball, allowing 83.4 points per 100 possessions.

North Carolina has committed 10.4 turnovers per game (92nd in college basketball play), 1.2 fewer than the 11.6 it forces on average (228th in college basketball).

Arkansas Performance Insights

The Razorbacks' +53 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 8.9 points per game) is a result of putting up 82.2 points per game (67th in college basketball) while allowing 73.3 per outing (238th in college basketball).

Arkansas ranks 107th in the nation at 35.7 rebounds per game. That's 5.5 more than the 30.2 its opponents average.

Arkansas hits 7.2 three-pointers per game (199th in college basketball) at a 33.9% rate (149th in college basketball), compared to the 7.7 its opponents make, shooting 34.3% from beyond the arc.

Arkansas wins the turnover battle by 1.5 per game, committing 11.3 (143rd in college basketball) while its opponents average 12.8.

