The Tampa Bay Lightning, with Nicholas Paul, will be in action Friday at 8:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Carolina Hurricanes. Does a bet on Paul interest you? Our stats and information can help.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Nicholas Paul vs. Hurricanes Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSUN, and BSSO

ESPN+, BSSUN, and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +125)

0.5 points (Over odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +280)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Paul Season Stats Insights

In 20 games this season, Paul has averaged 17:11 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of -9.

Paul has scored a goal in a game six times this season over 20 games played, with multiple goals in two of those contests.

Paul has a point in seven games this season (out of 20), including multiple points three times.

Paul has an assist in three of 20 games this season, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.

The implied probability is 44.4% that Paul hits the over on his points prop total based on the odds.

Paul has an implied probability of 26.3% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Paul Stats vs. the Hurricanes

The Hurricanes are 14th in goals allowed, conceding 57 total goals (3.2 per game) in the league.

The team has the league's 14th-ranked goal differential (+4).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Carolina 20 Games 5 11 Points 2 8 Goals 2 3 Assists 0

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.