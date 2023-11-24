Best Bets & Odds for the Missouri vs. Arkansas Game – Friday, November 24
SEC opponents will meet when the No. 10 Missouri Tigers (9-2) meet the Arkansas Razorbacks (4-7). Keep reading for a glimpse at the odds and best bets for this game.
When and Where is Missouri vs. Arkansas?
- Date: Friday, November 24, 2023
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Fayetteville, Arkansas
- Venue: Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium
Best Moneyline Bet
- Prediction: Missouri 36, Arkansas 18
- Missouri has won all five of the games it has been the moneyline favorite this season.
- The Tigers have won all three games they have played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -350 or shorter.
- Arkansas has entered the game as an underdog five times this season and won once.
- This season, the Razorbacks have been at least a +260 underdog on the moneyline three times, losing each of those contests.
- The Tigers have a 77.8% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS:
Missouri (-8.5)
- Missouri is 7-3-0 against the spread this year.
- This season, the Tigers have just one ATS win in three games as a favorite of 8.5 points or more.
- In 10 games played Arkansas has recorded four wins against the spread.
- The Razorbacks are 3-0 ATS when underdogs by 8.5 points or more this season.
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Over (54.5)
- This season, six of Missouri's 11 games have gone over Friday's over/under of 54.5 points.
- There have been six Arkansas games that have ended with a combined score over 54.5 points this season.
- Together, the two teams combine for 60.5 points per game, six points more than the over/under of 54.5 for this contest.
Splits Tables
Missouri
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|54.6
|55.2
|53.2
|Implied Total AVG
|32
|32
|32
|ATS Record
|7-3-0
|4-3-0
|3-0-0
|Over/Under Record
|6-4-0
|4-3-0
|2-1-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|5-0
|4-0
|1-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|3-2
|2-1
|1-1
Arkansas
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|51.5
|50.6
|52.9
|Implied Total AVG
|33.1
|33
|33.3
|ATS Record
|4-6-0
|0-6-0
|4-0-0
|Over/Under Record
|6-4-0
|4-2-0
|2-2-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|2-3
|2-3
|0-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|1-4
|0-1
|1-3
