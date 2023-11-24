Friday's contest features the South Carolina Gamecocks (4-0) and the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (1-4) clashing at Colonial Life Arena in what should be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 104-48 win for heavily favored South Carolina according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 1:00 PM ET on November 24.

The Delta Devils' most recent outing was a 67-61 loss to Milwaukee on Saturday.

Mississippi Valley State vs. South Carolina Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina How to Watch on TV: SEC Network +

Mississippi Valley State vs. South Carolina Score Prediction

Prediction: South Carolina 104, Mississippi Valley State 48

Other SWAC Predictions

Mississippi Valley State Schedule Analysis

Against Quadrant 1 opponents, the Delta Devils are 0-2 (.000%) -- tied for the eighth-most defeats.

According to the RPI, the Gamecocks have one win over Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 27th-most in the nation.

Mississippi Valley State Leaders

Sh'Diamond McKnight: 14.4 PTS, 2.8 STL, 37.9 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (6-for-21)

14.4 PTS, 2.8 STL, 37.9 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (6-for-21) Jaylia Reed: 13.0 PTS, 1.4 STL, 39.7 FG%, 35.3 3PT% (12-for-34)

13.0 PTS, 1.4 STL, 39.7 FG%, 35.3 3PT% (12-for-34) Amberly Brown: 8.8 PTS, 1.4 STL, 29.6 FG%

8.8 PTS, 1.4 STL, 29.6 FG% Leah Turner: 7.4 PTS, 50.0 FG%, 41.2 3PT% (7-for-17)

7.4 PTS, 50.0 FG%, 41.2 3PT% (7-for-17) Syann Holmes: 4.8 PTS, 53.3 FG%

Mississippi Valley State Performance Insights

The Delta Devils put up 60.0 points per game (270th in college basketball) while giving up 87.0 per outing (352nd in college basketball). They have a -135 scoring differential and have been outscored by 27.0 points per game.

