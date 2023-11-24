Friday's contest at Matadome has the CSU Northridge Matadors (3-2) going head to head against the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (0-5) at 10:00 PM ET on November 24. Our computer prediction projects a 77-67 win for CSU Northridge, who are favored by our model.

The matchup has no set line.

Mississippi Valley State vs. CSU Northridge Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+

Northridge, California

Northridge, California Venue: Matadome

Mississippi Valley State vs. CSU Northridge Score Prediction

Prediction: CSU Northridge 77, Mississippi Valley State 67

Spread & Total Prediction for Mississippi Valley State vs. CSU Northridge

Computer Predicted Spread: CSU Northridge (-9.6)

CSU Northridge (-9.6) Computer Predicted Total: 144.4

CSU Northridge has compiled a 3-1-0 record against the spread this season, while Mississippi Valley State is 2-3-0. One of the Matadors' games this season have gone over the point total, and one of the Delta Devils' games have gone over.

Mississippi Valley State Performance Insights

The Delta Devils have been outscored by 39.0 points per game (posting 49.4 points per game, 363rd in college basketball, while allowing 88.4 per outing, 357th in college basketball) and have a -195 scoring differential.

The 25.0 rebounds per game Mississippi Valley State accumulates rank 357th in college basketball, 15.2 fewer than the 40.2 its opponents grab.

Mississippi Valley State hits 2.8 three-pointers per game (361st in college basketball) while shooting 25.5% from deep (340th in college basketball). It is making 6.4 fewer threes than its opponents, who drain 9.2 per game at 35.9%.

Mississippi Valley State has committed 13.4 turnovers per game (269th in college basketball), 3.2 more than the 10.2 it forces (306th in college basketball).

