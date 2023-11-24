The Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (0-5) will attempt to end a five-game road losing streak at the CSU Northridge Matadors (3-2) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET.

Mississippi Valley State vs. CSU Northridge Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Matadome in Northridge, California TV: ESPN+

Mississippi Valley State Stats Insights

The Delta Devils are shooting 33.1% from the field, eight% lower than the 41.1% the Matadors' opponents have shot this season.

The Delta Devils are the 358th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Matadors sit at 23rd.

The Delta Devils put up an average of 49.4 points per game, 25.0 fewer points than the 74.4 the Matadors allow.

Mississippi Valley State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Mississippi Valley State put up more points at home (68 per game) than away (58.5) last season.

At home, the Delta Devils conceded 70.3 points per game last season. Away, they gave up 77.5.

At home, Mississippi Valley State sunk 5.6 3-pointers per game last season, 0.6 more than it averaged away (5). However, its 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (33.9%) than away (35.8%).

Mississippi Valley State Upcoming Schedule