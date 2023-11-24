Mississippi State vs. Nicholls State November 24 Tickets & Start Time
The Nicholls State Colonels (0-1) will meet the Mississippi State Bulldogs (1-0) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Humphrey Coliseum. The game is scheduled to begin at 2:00 PM ET and air on SEC Network+.
If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Mississippi State vs. Nicholls State Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Friday, November 24
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: SEC Network+
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Mississippi State Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Mississippi State Top Players (2022-23)
- Tolu Smith: 15.7 PTS, 8.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.7 BLK
- D.J. Jeffries: 8.8 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Cameron Matthews: 6.9 PTS, 5.6 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Shakeel Moore: 9.8 PTS, 3.0 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Dashawn Davis: 8.7 PTS, 1.9 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.0 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Nicholls State Top Players (2022-23)
- Caleb Huffman: 16.5 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.5 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Latrell Jones: 15.0 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Marek Nelson: 8.5 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Emanuel Littles: 7.7 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Pierce Spencer: 7.7 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Mississippi State vs. Nicholls State Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Mississippi State Rank
|Mississippi State AVG
|Nicholls State AVG
|Nicholls State Rank
|321st
|65.7
|Points Scored
|75.6
|82nd
|9th
|61.0
|Points Allowed
|72.7
|259th
|24th
|35.3
|Rebounds
|30.8
|241st
|4th
|11.7
|Off. Rebounds
|9.4
|96th
|344th
|5.2
|3pt Made
|7.7
|134th
|95th
|14.2
|Assists
|13.9
|109th
|212th
|12.1
|Turnovers
|13.1
|294th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.