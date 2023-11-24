Friday's contest between the Mississippi State Bulldogs (5-0) and Nicholls State Colonels (3-3) at Humphrey Coliseum has a projected final score of 83-63 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Mississippi State, so expect a one-sided matchup. The game will start at 2:00 PM ET on November 24.

The game has no line set.

Mississippi State vs. Nicholls State Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, November 24, 2023

Time: 2:00 PM ET

TV: SEC Network+

Where: Starkville, Mississippi

Venue: Humphrey Coliseum

Mississippi State vs. Nicholls State Score Prediction

Prediction: Mississippi State 83, Nicholls State 63

Spread & Total Prediction for Mississippi State vs. Nicholls State

Computer Predicted Spread: Mississippi State (-20.0)

Mississippi State (-20.0) Computer Predicted Total: 146.7

Mississippi State's record against the spread so far this season is 5-0-0, and Nicholls State's is 3-1-0. In terms of hitting the over, games involving the Bulldogs are 2-3-0 and the Colonels are 2-2-0.

Mississippi State Performance Insights

The Bulldogs average 76.2 points per game (176th in college basketball) while giving up 58.8 per contest (18th in college basketball). They have a +87 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 17.4 points per game.

Mississippi State prevails in the rebound battle by an average of 8.2 boards. It is collecting 38.0 rebounds per game (59th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 29.8 per outing.

Mississippi State hits 8.6 three-pointers per game (87th in college basketball) at a 32.6% rate (185th in college basketball), compared to the 5.0 per game its opponents make at a 22.9% rate.

The Bulldogs average 96.6 points per 100 possessions on offense (148th in college basketball), and allow 74.5 points per 100 possessions (17th in college basketball).

Mississippi State forces 12.0 turnovers per game (202nd in college basketball) while committing 12.2 (189th in college basketball play).

