The No. 25 Mississippi State Bulldogs (5-0) welcome in the Nicholls State Colonels (3-3) after victories in three home games in a row. It begins at 2:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023.

Mississippi State vs. Nicholls State Game Info

  • When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Humphrey Coliseum in Starkville, Mississippi
  • TV: SEC Network+

How to Watch Other SEC Games

Mississippi State Stats Insights

  • The Bulldogs are shooting 43.7% from the field this season, 2.3 percentage points higher than the 41.4% the Colonels allow to opponents.
  • Mississippi State has a 3-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 41.4% from the field.
  • The Bulldogs are the 51st ranked rebounding team in the country, the Colonels rank 181st.
  • The Bulldogs score only 0.6 fewer points per game (76.2) than the Colonels give up (76.8).
  • When Mississippi State scores more than 76.8 points, it is 2-0.

Mississippi State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Mississippi State put up 69.6 points per game when playing at home last season. In away games, it averaged 63.9 points per contest.
  • The Bulldogs allowed 59.3 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 5.7 fewer points than they allowed away from home (65.0).
  • When playing at home, Mississippi State sunk 1.2 more treys per game (5.5) than away from home (4.3). It also sported a better three-point percentage at home (26.7%) compared to when playing on the road (24.3%).

Mississippi State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/14/2023 North Alabama W 81-54 Humphrey Coliseum
11/18/2023 Washington State W 76-64 Mohegan Sun Arena
11/19/2023 Northwestern W 66-57 Mohegan Sun Arena
11/24/2023 Nicholls State - Humphrey Coliseum
11/28/2023 @ Georgia Tech - Hank McCamish Pavilion
12/3/2023 Southern - Humphrey Coliseum

