Friday's contest at Leonard E. Merrell Center has the Mississippi State Bulldogs (5-0) matching up with the Clemson Tigers (4-1) at 7:00 PM ET on November 24. Our computer prediction projects a 69-63 win for Mississippi State.

The Bulldogs' last outing on Sunday ended in a 63-62 win over Belmont.

Mississippi State vs. Clemson Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Mississippi State vs. Clemson Score Prediction

Prediction: Mississippi State 69, Clemson 63

Other SEC Predictions

Mississippi State Schedule Analysis

The Bulldogs have tied for the sixth-most Quadrant 1 victories in the country (one).

Mississippi State has tied for the third-most Quadrant 4 victories in the nation (four).

Mississippi State 2023-24 Best Wins

63-62 on the road over Belmont (No. 61) on November 19

67-46 at home over SE Louisiana (No. 199) on November 10

87-26 at home over New Orleans (No. 271) on November 15

84-45 at home over Jacksonville State (No. 293) on November 12

77-42 at home over Alcorn State (No. 306) on November 6

Mississippi State Leaders

Jerkaila Jordan: 18.4 PTS, 7.8 REB, 3.2 STL, 49.3 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (4-for-18)

18.4 PTS, 7.8 REB, 3.2 STL, 49.3 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (4-for-18) Jessika Carter: 13.2 PTS, 8.2 REB, 2.2 BLK, 53.8 FG%

13.2 PTS, 8.2 REB, 2.2 BLK, 53.8 FG% Erynn Barnum: 7.0 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.4 BLK, 44.4 FG%

7.0 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.4 BLK, 44.4 FG% Debreasha Powe: 9.4 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 39.5 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (10-for-28)

9.4 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 39.5 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (10-for-28) Lauren Park-Lane: 6.8 PTS, 1.2 STL, 51.9 FG%

Mississippi State Performance Insights

The Bulldogs have a +157 scoring differential, topping opponents by 31.4 points per game. They're putting up 75.6 points per game, 86th in college basketball, and are giving up 44.2 per contest to rank second in college basketball.

