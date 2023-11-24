Week 13 Local College Football TV Schedule & Streaming Info in Mississippi
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 2:59 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The college football slate in Week 13 should provide some fireworks. The contests include the Ole Miss Rebels taking on the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field, a must-watch for fans in Mississippi.
College Football Games to Watch in Mississippi on TV This Week
No. 12 Ole Miss Rebels at Mississippi State Bulldogs
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Date: Thursday, November 23
- Venue: Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Ole Miss (-10.5)
Troy Trojans at Southern Miss Golden Eagles
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 25
- Venue: M.M. Roberts Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Troy (-16.5)
