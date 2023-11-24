The college football slate in Week 13 should provide some fireworks. The contests include the Ole Miss Rebels taking on the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field, a must-watch for fans in Mississippi.

Watch every important college football game this season on Fubo and ESPN+!

Click here for how to watch information on this week's Top 25 games!

College Football Games to Watch in Mississippi on TV This Week

No. 12 Ole Miss Rebels at Mississippi State Bulldogs

Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Date: Thursday, November 23

Thursday, November 23 Venue: Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field

Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Ole Miss (-10.5)

Troy Trojans at Southern Miss Golden Eagles

Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 25

Saturday, November 25 Venue: M.M. Roberts Stadium

M.M. Roberts Stadium TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Troy (-16.5)

Sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ and watch college football all season long!