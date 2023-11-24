Will Mikhail Sergachev Score a Goal Against the Hurricanes on November 24?
Will Mikhail Sergachev light the lamp when the Tampa Bay Lightning play the Carolina Hurricanes on Friday at 8:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to know before betting any player props.
Will Mikhail Sergachev score a goal against the Hurricanes?
Odds to score a goal this game: +950 (Bet $10 to win $95.00 if he scores a goal)
Sergachev stats and insights
- In two of 20 games this season, Sergachev has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
- He has not scored against the Hurricanes this season in two games (two shots).
- Sergachev has picked up six assists on the power play.
- Sergachev averages 1.7 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 6.1%.
Hurricanes defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Hurricanes are giving up 57 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 15th in the league.
- So far this season, the Hurricanes have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 12.8 hits and 10.9 blocked shots per game.
Sergachev recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/22/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|24:00
|Home
|L 3-2 OT
|11/20/2023
|Bruins
|1
|0
|1
|23:28
|Home
|W 5-4 OT
|11/18/2023
|Oilers
|3
|1
|2
|23:01
|Home
|W 6-4
|11/16/2023
|Blackhawks
|2
|1
|1
|23:29
|Away
|W 4-2
|11/14/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|18:09
|Away
|L 5-0
|11/11/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|25:34
|Home
|L 4-0
|11/9/2023
|Blackhawks
|1
|0
|1
|25:31
|Home
|L 5-3
|11/7/2023
|Canadiens
|1
|0
|1
|24:29
|Away
|W 5-3
|11/6/2023
|Maple Leafs
|1
|0
|1
|25:06
|Away
|L 6-5 OT
|11/4/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|24:41
|Away
|W 6-4
Lightning vs. Hurricanes game info
- Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSUN, and BSSO
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
