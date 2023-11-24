Will Mikey Eyssimont Score a Goal Against the Hurricanes on November 24?
Will Mikey Eyssimont light the lamp when the Tampa Bay Lightning play the Carolina Hurricanes on Friday at 8:00 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the stats and trends you need to know before betting any props.
Will Mikey Eyssimont score a goal against the Hurricanes?
Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)
Eyssimont stats and insights
- In four of 19 games this season, Eyssimont has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- He has attempted four shots in two games versus the Hurricanes this season, but has not scored.
- Eyssimont has zero points on the power play.
- He takes 2.0 shots per game, and converts 10.0% of them.
Hurricanes defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Hurricanes are conceding 57 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 15th in the league.
- So far this season, the Hurricanes have shut out opponents twice while averaging 12.8 hits and 10.9 blocked shots per game.
Eyssimont recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/22/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|14:44
|Home
|L 3-2 OT
|11/20/2023
|Bruins
|1
|0
|1
|14:55
|Home
|W 5-4 OT
|11/18/2023
|Oilers
|1
|0
|1
|12:57
|Home
|W 6-4
|11/16/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|12:43
|Away
|W 4-2
|11/14/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|12:47
|Away
|L 5-0
|11/11/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|12:04
|Home
|L 4-0
|11/9/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|10:14
|Home
|L 5-3
|11/7/2023
|Canadiens
|1
|1
|0
|11:25
|Away
|W 5-3
|11/4/2023
|Senators
|1
|1
|0
|10:01
|Away
|W 6-4
|11/2/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|7:25
|Away
|L 4-2
Lightning vs. Hurricanes game info
- Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSUN, and BSSO
