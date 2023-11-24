Coming off a win last time out, the Carolina Hurricanes will host the Tampa Bay Lightning (who lost their previous game) on Friday at 8:00 PM ET.

Hurricanes Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Lightning vs Hurricanes Additional Info

Lightning vs. Hurricanes Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 11/11/2023 Lightning Hurricanes 4-0 CAR 10/24/2023 Lightning Hurricanes 3-0 TB

Lightning Stats & Trends

The Lightning's total of 72 goals given up (3.6 per game) is 29th in the league.

With 70 goals (3.5 per game), the Lightning have the NHL's second-best offense.

In their last 10 matchups, the Lightning are 5-3-2 to earn 65.0% of the possible points.

Defensively, the Lightning have given up 39 goals (3.9 per game) in those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 3.6 goals-per-game average (36 total) over that span.

Lightning Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Nikita Kucherov 19 13 16 29 21 11 0% Brayden Point 20 8 16 24 10 6 46.2% Victor Hedman 20 4 17 21 15 4 - Steven Stamkos 18 8 13 21 8 3 53.6% Brandon Hagel 20 9 10 19 9 6 50%

Hurricanes Stats & Trends

The Hurricanes rank 15th in goals against, allowing 57 total goals (3.2 per game) in league play.

The Hurricanes' 61 total goals (3.4 per game) make them the 10th-best scoring team in the NHL.

In their last 10 games, the Hurricanes have gone 7-3-0 to earn 85.0% of the possible points.

Defensively, the Hurricanes have allowed 21 goals (2.1 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have totaled 31 goals over that stretch.

Hurricanes Key Players