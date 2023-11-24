The Clemson Tigers (2-0) meet the Alcorn State Braves (1-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023 airing on ACC Network.

If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Alcorn State vs. Clemson Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Alcorn State Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Alcorn State Top Players (2022-23)

  • Byron Joshua: 11.0 PTS, 3.9 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Jeremiah Kendall: 11.2 PTS, 6.7 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Dominic Brewton: 12.0 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Dekedran Thorn: 8.9 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Keondre Montgomery: 10.5 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Clemson Top Players (2022-23)

  • Hunter Tyson: 15.3 PTS, 9.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • PJ Hall: 15.3 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.1 BLK
  • Chase Hunter: 13.8 PTS, 3.0 REB, 4.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Brevin Galloway: 11.2 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Ian Schieffelin: 5.5 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Alcorn State vs. Clemson Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Clemson Rank Clemson AVG Alcorn State AVG Alcorn State Rank
105th 74.7 Points Scored 67.7 280th
112th 67.9 Points Allowed 70.6 195th
101st 33.0 Rebounds 31.2 220th
323rd 6.6 Off. Rebounds 10.4 35th
74th 8.3 3pt Made 5.1 346th
88th 14.3 Assists 9.8 355th
72nd 10.8 Turnovers 11.8 175th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.