Friday's contest that pits the Clemson Tigers (4-0) against the Alcorn State Braves (1-6) at Littlejohn Coliseum is expected to be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 87-63 in favor of Clemson, who is heavily favored by our model. Tipoff is at 8:00 PM ET on November 24.

There is no line set for the game.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Alcorn State vs. Clemson Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Where: Clemson, South Carolina

Clemson, South Carolina Venue: Littlejohn Coliseum

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Alcorn State vs. Clemson Score Prediction

Prediction: Clemson 87, Alcorn State 63

Spread & Total Prediction for Alcorn State vs. Clemson

Computer Predicted Spread: Clemson (-23.9)

Clemson (-23.9) Computer Predicted Total: 150.2

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Alcorn State Performance Insights

The Braves are being outscored by 15.3 points per game, with a -107 scoring differential overall. They put up 69.1 points per game (275th in college basketball), and give up 84.4 per outing (348th in college basketball).

Alcorn State grabs 30.6 rebounds per game (286th in college basketball) while allowing 36.9 per contest to opponents. It is outrebounded by 6.3 boards per game.

Alcorn State connects on 5 three-pointers per game (330th in college basketball) at a 31% rate (233rd in college basketball), compared to the 10.9 per outing its opponents make, shooting 37.6% from beyond the arc.

Alcorn State wins the turnover battle by 2.3 per game, committing 10 (64th in college basketball) while its opponents average 12.3.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.