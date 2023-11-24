The Alcorn State Braves (1-6) will hope to end a six-game road slide when squaring off against the Clemson Tigers (4-0) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Littlejohn Coliseum, airing at 8:00 PM ET on ACC Network.

Alcorn State vs. Clemson Game Info

  • When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, South Carolina
  • TV: ACCN
How to Watch Other SWAC Games

Alcorn State Stats Insights

  • Alcorn State has put together a 0-3 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 40.2% from the field.
  • The Braves are the 287th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Tigers sit at 276th.
  • The Braves put up only 2.8 more points per game (69.1) than the Tigers give up to opponents (66.3).
  • Alcorn State has put together a 1-4 record in games it scores more than 66.3 points.

Alcorn State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • In 2022-23, Alcorn State scored 12.6 more points per game at home (76.8) than on the road (64.2).
  • The Braves gave up 69.7 points per game at home last season, and 70.7 away.
  • Alcorn State knocked down more 3-pointers at home (5.8 per game) than away (5.0) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (33.5%) than on the road (27.8%).

Alcorn State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/19/2023 @ Michigan State L 81-49 Jack Breslin Students Events Center
11/21/2023 @ TCU L 93-74 Schollmaier Arena
11/22/2023 @ UT Arlington L 82-69 College Park Center
11/24/2023 @ Clemson - Littlejohn Coliseum
12/10/2023 @ VCU - Stuart C. Siegel Center
12/12/2023 @ Maryland - Xfinity Center

