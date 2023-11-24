How to Watch Alcorn State vs. Clemson on TV or Live Stream - November 24
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 1:17 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
The Alcorn State Braves (1-6) will hope to end a six-game road slide when squaring off against the Clemson Tigers (4-0) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Littlejohn Coliseum, airing at 8:00 PM ET on ACC Network.
Alcorn State vs. Clemson Game Info
- When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, South Carolina
- TV: ACCN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
How to Watch Other SWAC Games
Alcorn State Stats Insights
- Alcorn State has put together a 0-3 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 40.2% from the field.
- The Braves are the 287th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Tigers sit at 276th.
- The Braves put up only 2.8 more points per game (69.1) than the Tigers give up to opponents (66.3).
- Alcorn State has put together a 1-4 record in games it scores more than 66.3 points.
Alcorn State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- In 2022-23, Alcorn State scored 12.6 more points per game at home (76.8) than on the road (64.2).
- The Braves gave up 69.7 points per game at home last season, and 70.7 away.
- Alcorn State knocked down more 3-pointers at home (5.8 per game) than away (5.0) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (33.5%) than on the road (27.8%).
Alcorn State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/19/2023
|@ Michigan State
|L 81-49
|Jack Breslin Students Events Center
|11/21/2023
|@ TCU
|L 93-74
|Schollmaier Arena
|11/22/2023
|@ UT Arlington
|L 82-69
|College Park Center
|11/24/2023
|@ Clemson
|-
|Littlejohn Coliseum
|12/10/2023
|@ VCU
|-
|Stuart C. Siegel Center
|12/12/2023
|@ Maryland
|-
|Xfinity Center
