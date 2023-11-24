The Alcorn State Braves (1-6) will hope to end a six-game road slide when squaring off against the Clemson Tigers (4-0) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Littlejohn Coliseum, airing at 8:00 PM ET on ACC Network.

Alcorn State vs. Clemson Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, South Carolina

Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, South Carolina TV: ACCN

Alcorn State Stats Insights

Alcorn State has put together a 0-3 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 40.2% from the field.

The Braves are the 287th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Tigers sit at 276th.

The Braves put up only 2.8 more points per game (69.1) than the Tigers give up to opponents (66.3).

Alcorn State has put together a 1-4 record in games it scores more than 66.3 points.

Alcorn State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In 2022-23, Alcorn State scored 12.6 more points per game at home (76.8) than on the road (64.2).

The Braves gave up 69.7 points per game at home last season, and 70.7 away.

Alcorn State knocked down more 3-pointers at home (5.8 per game) than away (5.0) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (33.5%) than on the road (27.8%).

