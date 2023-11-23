The No. 12 Texas A&M Aggies (4-0) will attempt to extend a four-game win run when they host the Penn State Nittany Lions (4-0) at 12:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 23, 2023. The Nittany Lions have also won four games in a row.

Texas A&M vs. Penn State Game Info

  • When: Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
  • Where: ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida
  • TV: ESPN
Texas A&M Stats Insights

  • Last season, the Aggies had a 43.2% shooting percentage from the field, which was 0.2% higher than the 43% of shots the Nittany Lions' opponents made.
  • Texas A&M had a 15-2 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 43% from the field.
  • The Aggies were the 54th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Nittany Lions finished 278th.
  • Last year, the 72.8 points per game the Aggies scored were only 4.6 more points than the Nittany Lions gave up (68.2).
  • Texas A&M went 16-5 last season when scoring more than 68.2 points.

Penn State Stats Insights

  • The Nittany Lions' 46.3% shooting percentage from the field last season was 5.6 percentage points higher than the Aggies allowed to their opponents (40.7%).
  • Last season, Penn State had an 18-8 record in games the team collectively shot better than 40.7% from the field.
  • The Nittany Lions were the 278th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Aggies finished 19th.
  • The Nittany Lions put up an average of 72.2 points per game last year, 5.7 more points than the 66.5 the Aggies allowed to opponents.
  • When Penn State allowed fewer than 72.8 points last season, it went 17-6.

Texas A&M Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Texas A&M averaged 73.1 points per game at home last year. Away from home, it performed better offensively, averaging 73.7 points per contest.
  • Defensively the Aggies played better at home last season, ceding 60.5 points per game, compared to 67 when playing on the road.
  • In terms of three-pointers, Texas A&M was equally balanced in home games and on the road last season, averaging 6.3 per game no matter the location. Meanwhile, it put up a 34% three-point percentage in home games and a 33% clip on the road.

Penn State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Penn State scored 75.9 points per game last season. Away, it scored 68.4.
  • The Nittany Lions allowed 66.5 points per game at home last season, and 72.5 on the road.
  • At home, Penn State drained 11.1 treys per game last season, 0.7 more than it averaged away (10.4). Penn State's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (40%) than on the road (37.9%).

Texas A&M Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/10/2023 @ Ohio State W 73-66 Value City Arena
11/14/2023 @ SMU W 79-66 Moody Coliseum
11/17/2023 Oral Roberts W 74-66 Reed Arena
11/23/2023 Penn State - ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex
11/29/2023 @ Virginia - John Paul Jones Arena
12/6/2023 DePaul - Reed Arena

Penn State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/10/2023 Lehigh W 74-65 Bryce Jordan Center
11/14/2023 Saint Francis (PA) W 83-53 Bryce Jordan Center
11/17/2023 Morehead State W 74-51 Bryce Jordan Center
11/23/2023 Texas A&M - ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex
12/2/2023 Bucknell - Bryce Jordan Center
12/6/2023 @ Maryland - Xfinity Center

