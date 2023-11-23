The No. 12 Ole Miss Rebels (9-2) hit the road for an SEC clash against the Mississippi State Bulldogs (5-6) on Thursday, November 23, 2023 at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field.

On offense, Ole Miss has been a top-25 unit, ranking 16th-best in the FBS by averaging 36.5 points per game. The Rebels rank 52nd on defense (23.7 points allowed per game). From an offensive perspective, Mississippi State is accumulating 330.9 total yards per game (105th-ranked). It ranks 48th in the FBS on the other side of the ball (354.5 total yards surrendered per game).

Ole Miss vs. Mississippi State Game Info

Date: Thursday, November 23, 2023

Thursday, November 23, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN

Starkville, Mississippi Venue: Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field

Ole Miss vs. Mississippi State Key Statistics

Ole Miss Mississippi State 469.1 (12th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 330.9 (107th) 378.2 (63rd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 354.5 (47th) 176.1 (45th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 151.4 (78th) 293 (16th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 179.5 (114th) 7 (4th) Turnovers (Rank) 14 (50th) 16 (55th) Takeaways (Rank) 12 (101st)

Ole Miss Stats Leaders

Jaxson Dart has 2,889 yards passing for Ole Miss, completing 66.2% of his passes and throwing 19 touchdowns and five interceptions this season. He's also chipped in on the ground with 347 rushing yards (31.5 ypg) on 103 carries with seven rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Quinshon Judkins, has carried the ball 209 times for 933 yards (84.8 per game), scoring 14 times.

Ulysses Bentley IV has carried the ball 82 times for 458 yards (41.6 per game) and four touchdowns.

Tre Harris has hauled in 44 catches for 824 yards (74.9 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone eight times as a receiver.

Dayton Wade has reeled in 50 passes while averaging 68.6 yards per game and scoring four touchdowns.

Jordan Watkins has racked up 52 catches for 734 yards, an average of 66.7 yards per game. He's scored three times as a receiver this season.

Mississippi State Stats Leaders

Will Rogers has racked up 1,419 yards (129 ypg) while completing 59.1% of his passes and tossing 12 touchdown passes with four interceptions this season.

Jo'Quavious Marks has run for 534 yards on 109 carries so far this year while scoring four times on the ground.

Seth Davis has rushed for 356 yards on 59 carries with one touchdown.

Lideatrick Griffin's 620 receiving yards (56.4 yards per game) lead the team. He has 45 receptions on 65 targets with four touchdowns.

Zavion Thomas has put up a 415-yard season so far with one touchdown. He's caught 34 passes on 55 targets.

Justin Robinson's 40 targets have resulted in 18 receptions for 221 yards.

