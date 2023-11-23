Thursday's game features the Iowa Hawkeyes (3-1) and the Oklahoma Sooners (4-0) squaring off at LionTree Arena in what is expected to be a tight matchup, with a projected 80-77 win for Iowa according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 3:00 PM ET on November 23.

According to our computer prediction, Iowa projects to cover the 1.5-point spread in its matchup against Oklahoma. The over/under is currently listed at 157.5, and the two teams are projected to fall short of that total.

Oklahoma vs. Iowa Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, November 23, 2023

Thursday, November 23, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Venue: LionTree Arena

LionTree Arena Line: Oklahoma -1.5

Oklahoma -1.5 Point Total: 157.5

157.5 Moneyline (To Win): Oklahoma -125, Iowa +105

Oklahoma vs. Iowa Score Prediction

Prediction: Iowa 80, Oklahoma 77

Spread & Total Prediction for Oklahoma vs. Iowa

Pick ATS: Iowa (+1.5)



Iowa (+1.5) Pick OU: Under (157.5)



Oklahoma Performance Insights

Offensively, Oklahoma was the 280th-ranked squad in the country (67.7 points per game) last year. On defense, it was 97th (67.5 points allowed per game).

With 30 rebounds per game and 30.2 rebounds conceded, the Sooners were 278th and 116th in the country, respectively, last year.

Last season Oklahoma was ranked 179th in the nation in assists with 13 per game.

The Sooners were 219th in the country in 3-pointers made (7 per game) and 122nd in 3-point percentage (35.1%) last season.

Oklahoma was the 13th-best team in the country in 3-pointers conceded (5.5 per game) and 46th in 3-point percentage defensively (31.2%) last year.

Oklahoma attempted 62.6% of its shots from inside the arc, and 37.4% from beyond it last year. In terms of makes, 71.4% of Oklahoma's baskets were 2-pointers, and 28.6% were 3-pointers.

Iowa Performance Insights

Iowa ceded 74.7 points per game last year (306th-ranked in college basketball), but it really thrived offensively, posting 80.1 points per game (16th-best).

With 33.7 boards per game, the Hawkeyes ranked 65th in the nation. They ceded 32.1 rebounds per contest, which ranked 247th in college basketball.

Iowa piled up assists last year, ranking 12th-best in the nation with 16.5 per game.

The Hawkeyes ranked 15th-best in college basketball by committing just 9.5 turnovers per game. In terms of forced turnovers, they ranked 159th in college basketball (12.1 per contest).

Last season the Hawkeyes drained 8 three-pointers per game (104th-ranked in college basketball) and shot 34% (183rd-ranked) from three-point land.

With 7.1 threes conceded per game, Iowa was 165th in the nation. It allowed a 36.6% shooting percentage from beyond the arc, which ranked 331st in college basketball.

Last year Iowa took 62.5% two-pointers, accounting for 71.8% of the team's buckets. It shot 37.5% from beyond the arc (28.2% of the team's baskets).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.