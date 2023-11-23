Fantasy Football Week 12 FLEX Rankings
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 6:19 AM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Before you set your NFL fantasy lineup for Week 12, check out our flex rankings below.
Top fantasy FLEXs this season heading into Week 12
|Name
|Team
|Position
|Fantasy Pts
|Fantasy Pts/Game
|Tyreek Hill
|Dolphins
|WR
|254.9
|25.5
|Christian McCaffrey
|49ers
|RB
|241.9
|24.2
|Keenan Allen
|Chargers
|WR
|232.7
|23.3
|CeeDee Lamb
|Cowboys
|WR
|214.7
|21.5
|Stefon Diggs
|Bills
|WR
|208.5
|19
|A.J. Brown
|Eagles
|WR
|205.3
|20.5
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|Lions
|WR
|192.1
|21.3
|Ja'Marr Chase
|Bengals
|WR
|189.7
|19
|D.J. Moore
|Bears
|WR
|182
|16.5
|Raheem Mostert
|Dolphins
|RB
|180.9
|18.1
|Travis Etienne
|Jaguars
|RB
|179.2
|17.9
|Makea Nacua
|Rams
|WR
|177.8
|17.8
|Adam Thielen
|Panthers
|WR
|175.2
|17.5
|T.J. Hockenson
|Vikings
|TE
|170.6
|15.5
|Mike Evans
|Buccaneers
|WR
|168
|16.8
|Brian Robinson Jr.
|Commanders
|RB
|162.2
|14.7
|Davante Adams
|Raiders
|WR
|162.1
|14.7
|Travis Kelce
|Chiefs
|TE
|156.1
|17.3
|Jordan Addison
|Vikings
|WR
|154.9
|14.1
|Michael Pittman Jr.
|Colts
|WR
|153.7
|15.4
|Joshua Jacobs
|Raiders
|RB
|151.6
|13.8
|Rachaad White
|Buccaneers
|RB
|150.3
|15
|Brandon Aiyuk
|49ers
|WR
|150.1
|16.7
|D'Andre Swift
|Eagles
|RB
|149.7
|15
|Tank Dell
|Texans
|WR
|147.8
|16.4
|Jahmyr Gibbs
|Lions
|RB
|144.1
|18
|Alvin Kamara
|Saints
|RB
|143.3
|20.5
|Joe Mixon
|Bengals
|RB
|140.3
|14
|Chris Olave
|Saints
|WR
|139.7
|14
|Gus Edwards
|Ravens
|RB
|139.3
|12.7
|Breece Hall
|Jets
|RB
|139
|13.9
|George Kittle
|49ers
|TE
|138
|13.8
|Kenneth Walker III
|Seahawks
|RB
|137.6
|13.8
|James Cook
|Bills
|RB
|136.9
|12.4
|Courtland Sutton
|Broncos
|WR
|136.9
|13.7
|Nico Collins
|Texans
|WR
|136.6
|15.2
|Saquon Barkley
|Giants
|RB
|136.3
|17
|Mark Andrews
|Ravens
|TE
|135.4
|13.5
|DeVonta Smith
|Eagles
|WR
|135.2
|13.5
|Jakobi Meyers
|Raiders
|WR
|134.9
|13.5
|Christian Kirk
|Jaguars
|WR
|133.8
|13.4
|Terry McLaurin
|Commanders
|WR
|132.4
|12
|Amari Cooper
|Browns
|WR
|131.9
|13.2
|Tyler Lockett
|Seahawks
|WR
|131.5
|13.2
|DeAndre Hopkins
|Titans
|WR
|131.5
|13.2
|Derrick Henry
|Titans
|RB
|131.1
|13.1
|Bijan Robinson
|Falcons
|RB
|131
|13.1
|Tony Pollard
|Cowboys
|RB
|130.9
|13.1
|Garrett Wilson
|Jets
|WR
|130.7
|13.1
|Zack Moss
|Colts
|RB
|128
|14.2
|Isiah Pacheco
|Chiefs
|RB
|126.6
|12.7
|Calvin Ridley
|Jaguars
|WR
|126.2
|12.6
|Sam LaPorta
|Lions
|TE
|125.2
|12.5
|Jaylen Warren
|Steelers
|RB
|124.7
|12.5
|Jerome Ford
|Browns
|RB
|124.2
|12.4
|Cole Kmet
|Bears
|TE
|123.1
|11.2
|D.K. Metcalf
|Seahawks
|WR
|122.6
|13.6
|Rhamondre Stevenson
|Patriots
|RB
|121.1
|12.1
|Jaylen Waddle
|Dolphins
|WR
|120.7
|13.4
|David Montgomery
|Lions
|RB
|120.5
|17.2
This Week's Games
|Date/Time
|TV
|Green Bay Packers at Detroit Lions
|12:30 PM ET, Thursday, November 23
|FOX | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Washington Commanders at Dallas Cowboys
|4:30 PM ET, Thursday, November 23
|CBS | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|San Francisco 49ers at Seattle Seahawks
|8:20 PM ET, Thursday, November 23
|NBC | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Miami Dolphins at New York Jets
|3:00 PM ET, Friday, November 24
|FOX | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Pittsburgh Steelers at Cincinnati Bengals
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, November 26
|CBS | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Carolina Panthers at Tennessee Titans
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, November 26
|FOX | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Jacksonville Jaguars at Houston Texans
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, November 26
|CBS | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Indianapolis Colts
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, November 26
|CBS | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|New Orleans Saints at Atlanta Falcons
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, November 26
|FOX | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|New England Patriots at New York Giants
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, November 26
|FOX | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Los Angeles Rams at Arizona Cardinals
|4:05 PM ET, Sunday, November 26
|FOX | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Cleveland Browns at Denver Broncos
|4:05 PM ET, Sunday, November 26
|FOX | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Kansas City Chiefs at Las Vegas Raiders
|4:25 PM ET, Sunday, November 26
|CBS | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Buffalo Bills at Philadelphia Eagles
|4:25 PM ET, Sunday, November 26
|CBS | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Baltimore Ravens at Los Angeles Chargers
|8:20 PM ET, Sunday, November 26
|NBC | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Chicago Bears at Minnesota Vikings
|8:15 PM ET, Monday, November 27
|ABC/ESPN
