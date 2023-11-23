The No. 12 Ole Miss Rebels (9-2) and the Mississippi State Bulldogs (5-6) meet in the 2023 edition of the Egg Bowl on Thursday, November 23. The Rebels are heavy, 10-point favorites. The contest has a 55.5-point over/under.

Offensively, Ole Miss has been a top-25 unit, ranking 11th-best in the FBS by averaging 469.1 yards per game. The defense ranks 65th (378.2 yards allowed per game). From an offensive perspective, Mississippi State is compiling 23.2 points per game (94th-ranked). It ranks 84th in the FBS on the other side of the ball (27.5 points surrendered per game).

Mississippi State vs. Ole Miss Game Info

Game Date: Thursday, November 23, 2023

Thursday, November 23, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Location: Starkville, Mississippi

Starkville, Mississippi Venue: Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field

Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field TV Channel: ESPN

Ole Miss vs Mississippi State Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Ole Miss -10 -110 -110 55.5 -110 -110 -400 +300

Mississippi State Recent Performance

The Bulldogs are really playing poorly of late offensively, accumulating 279 yards per game in their past three games (-105-worst in college football). Defensively, they are allowing 304.3 (28th-ranked).

The Bulldogs are putting up 18 points per game in their past three games (-79-worst in college football), and conceding 31.7 per game (-61-worst).

Mississippi State is accumulating 131 passing yards per game in its past three games (-106-worst in the nation), and allowing 150.7 (31st).

The Bulldogs are gaining 148 rushing yards per game in their past three games (fourth-worst in college football), and conceding 153.7 per game (-5-worst).

In their last three contests, the Bulldogs have one win against the spread, and are 2-1 overall.

In its past three contests, Mississippi State has hit the over twice.

Mississippi State Betting Records & Stats

Mississippi State has a 3-8-0 record against the spread this season.

The Bulldogs have not covered the spread when an underdog by 10 points or more this season (in two opportunities).

Mississippi State has gone over in six of their 11 games with a set total (54.5%).

This season, Mississippi State has been the underdog seven times and won one of those games.

Mississippi State has a record of when it is set as an underdog of +300 or more by sportsbooks this season.

Mississippi State Stats Leaders

Will Rogers has recored 1,419 passing yards, or 129 per game, so far this season. He has completed 59.1% of his passes and has thrown 12 touchdowns with four interceptions.

Jo'Quavious Marks has run the ball 109 times for 534 yards, with four touchdowns.

Seth Davis has totaled 356 yards on 59 carries with one touchdown.

Lideatrick Griffin has registered 45 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 620 (56.4 yards per game). He's been targeted 65 times and has four touchdowns.

Zavion Thomas has racked up 415 receiving yards (37.7 yards per game) and one touchdown on 34 receptions.

Justin Robinson has racked up 221 reciving yards (20.1 ypg) this season.

Nathaniel Watson has 10 sacks to pace the team, and also has eight TFL, 99 tackles, and one interception.

Mississippi State's tackle leader, Jett Johnson, has 100 tackles, 12 TFL, six sacks, and three interceptions this year.

Shawn Preston Jr. has picked off a team-high three passes. He also has 38 tackles, one TFL, and three passes defended to his name.

