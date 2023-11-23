The No. 12 Ole Miss Rebels (9-2) and the Mississippi State Bulldogs (5-6) square off on Thursday, November 23, 2023 at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field in a clash of SEC foes.

Ole Miss owns the 52nd-ranked defense this season (23.7 points allowed per game), and has been more effective offensively, ranking 16th-best with 36.5 points per game. In terms of points scored Mississippi State ranks 94th in the FBS (23.2 points per game), and it is 85th defensively (27.5 points allowed per game).

See below as we dig deep into all of the info you need before this contest starts.

Mississippi State vs. Ole Miss Game Info

Date: Thursday, November 23, 2023

Thursday, November 23, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN

Starkville, Mississippi Venue: Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field

Mississippi State vs. Ole Miss Key Statistics

Mississippi State Ole Miss 330.9 (107th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 469.1 (12th) 354.5 (47th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 378.2 (63rd) 151.4 (78th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 176.1 (45th) 179.5 (114th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 293 (16th) 14 (50th) Turnovers (Rank) 7 (4th) 12 (101st) Takeaways (Rank) 16 (55th)

Mississippi State Stats Leaders

Will Rogers has 1,419 passing yards, or 129 per game, so far this season. He has completed 59.1% of his passes and has collected 12 touchdowns with four interceptions.

The team's top rusher, Jo'Quavious Marks, has carried the ball 109 times for 534 yards (48.5 per game) with four touchdowns.

Seth Davis has racked up 356 yards (on 59 carries) with one touchdown.

Lideatrick Griffin's 620 receiving yards (56.4 yards per game) are best on his team. He has 45 receptions on 65 targets with four touchdowns.

Zavion Thomas has 34 receptions (on 55 targets) for a total of 415 yards (37.7 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Justin Robinson's 18 grabs (on 40 targets) have netted him 221 yards (20.1 ypg).

Ole Miss Stats Leaders

Jaxson Dart has racked up 2,889 yards (262.6 ypg) on 194-of-293 passing with 19 touchdowns compared to five interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 347 rushing yards (31.5 ypg) on 103 carries while scoring seven touchdowns on the ground.

Quinshon Judkins has 933 rushing yards on 209 carries with 14 touchdowns.

Ulysses Bentley IV has racked up 458 yards on 82 attempts, scoring four times.

Tre Harris has hauled in 44 receptions for 824 yards (74.9 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone eight times as a receiver.

Dayton Wade has put together a 755-yard season so far with four touchdowns, reeling in 50 passes on 70 targets.

Jordan Watkins has a total of 734 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing 52 passes and scoring three touchdowns.

