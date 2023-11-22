Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans hit the court versus the Sacramento Kings at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday.

Williamson, in his last game (November 20 win against the Kings), produced 26 points, five assists and three steals.

Below we will look at Williamson's stats and trends, helping you make good predictions on prop bets.

Zion Williamson Prop Bets vs. the Kings

Points Prop: Over 25.5 (-108)

Over 25.5 (-108) Rebounds Prop: Over 6.5 (+100)

Over 6.5 (+100) Assists Prop: Over 4.5 (-114)

Kings 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Kings were 25th in the NBA last year, allowing 118.1 points per game.

The Kings were the ninth-ranked team in the league last season, giving up 42.2 rebounds per contest.

Looking at assists, the Kings were 28th in the NBA defensively last year, allowing 26.7 per game.

The Kings were the 18th-ranked team in the NBA in terms of allowing three-pointers last year, giving up 12.5 makes per contest.

Zion Williamson vs. the Kings

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/20/2023 30 26 3 5 0 1 3

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.