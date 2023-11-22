The Week 13 college football slate includes six games featuring MAC teams involved. Check out the article below for up-to-date the top performers and results from each completed game.

Jump to Matchup:

Bowling Green vs. Western Michigan | Eastern Michigan vs. Buffalo

Week 13 MAC Results

Bowling Green 34 Western Michigan 10

Pregame Favorite: Bowling Green (-2.5)

Bowling Green (-2.5) Pregame Total: 51.5

Bowling Green Leaders

Passing: Connor Bazelak (18-for-26, 217 YDS, 2 TDs, 0 INTs)

Connor Bazelak (18-for-26, 217 YDS, 2 TDs, 0 INTs) Rushing: Taron Keith (13 ATT, 66 YDS, 1 TD)

Taron Keith (13 ATT, 66 YDS, 1 TD) Receiving: Harold Fannin (11 TAR, 8 REC, 99 YDS)

Western Michigan Leaders

Passing: Hayden Wolff (17-for-27, 123 YDS, 0 TDs, 2 INTs)

Hayden Wolff (17-for-27, 123 YDS, 0 TDs, 2 INTs) Rushing: Jalen Buckley (18 ATT, 85 YDS, 1 TD)

Jalen Buckley (18 ATT, 85 YDS, 1 TD) Receiving: Kenneth Womack (10 TAR, 8 REC, 44 YDS)

Team Stat Comparison

Western Michigan Bowling Green 258 Total Yards 360 123 Passing Yards 228 135 Rushing Yards 132 2 Turnovers 1

Eastern Michigan 24 Buffalo 11

Pregame Favorite: Buffalo (-5.5)

Buffalo (-5.5) Pregame Total: 37

Eastern Michigan Leaders

Passing: Austin Smith (19-for-27, 141 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs)

Austin Smith (19-for-27, 141 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs) Rushing: Samson Evans (22 ATT, 127 YDS, 1 TD)

Samson Evans (22 ATT, 127 YDS, 1 TD) Receiving: JB Mitchell III (8 TAR, 7 REC, 75 YDS)

Buffalo Leaders

Passing: Cole Snyder (11-for-26, 135 YDS, 0 TDs, 0 INTs)

Cole Snyder (11-for-26, 135 YDS, 0 TDs, 0 INTs) Rushing: CJ Ogbonna (6 ATT, 43 YDS)

CJ Ogbonna (6 ATT, 43 YDS) Receiving: Marlyn Johnson (7 TAR, 4 REC, 80 YDS)

Team Stat Comparison

Buffalo Eastern Michigan 337 Total Yards 367 174 Passing Yards 141 163 Rushing Yards 226 3 Turnovers 1

Upcoming Week 13 MAC Games

No. 23 Toledo Rockets at Central Michigan Chippewas

Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: Friday, November 24

Friday, November 24 Venue: Kelly/Shorts Stadium

Kelly/Shorts Stadium TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Toledo (-10.5)

Ohio Bobcats at Akron Zips

Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: Friday, November 24

Friday, November 24 Venue: InfoCision Stadium-Summa Field

InfoCision Stadium-Summa Field TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Ohio (-14)

Northern Illinois Huskies at Kent State Golden Flashes

Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 25

Saturday, November 25 Venue: Dix Stadium

Dix Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Favorite: Northern Illinois (-18.5)

Miami (OH) RedHawks at Ball State Cardinals

Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 25

Saturday, November 25 Venue: Scheumann Stadium

Scheumann Stadium TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Miami (OH) (-6.5)

