In the upcoming contest versus the Winnipeg Jets, which begins at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, can we expect Tanner Jeannot to find the back of the net for the Tampa Bay Lightning? Let's dive into the most relevant stats and trends to determine which player props you should be considering.

Will Tanner Jeannot score a goal against the Jets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +480

Jeannot stats and insights

In four of 19 games this season, Jeannot has scored -- but just one goal each time.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Jets.

He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

Jeannot averages 1.6 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 13.3%.

Jets defensive stats

The Jets are 13th in goals allowed, giving up 53 total goals (3.1 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Jets have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 15.4 hits and 13.8 blocked shots per game.

Jeannot recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/20/2023 Bruins 1 1 0 15:31 Home W 5-4 OT 11/18/2023 Oilers 1 1 0 11:24 Home W 6-4 11/16/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 14:38 Away W 4-2 11/14/2023 Blues 0 0 0 14:45 Away L 5-0 11/11/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 12:25 Home L 4-0 11/9/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 11:29 Home L 5-3 11/7/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 9:31 Away W 5-3 11/6/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 8:57 Away L 6-5 OT 11/4/2023 Senators 0 0 0 10:17 Away W 6-4 11/2/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 12:36 Away L 4-2

Lightning vs. Jets game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSUN

