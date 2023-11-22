The South Dakota State Jackrabbits (1-4) will attempt to break a three-game losing streak when visiting the Southern Miss Golden Eagles (2-3) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at Reed Green Coliseum. This matchup is at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

In this article, you can take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the South Dakota State vs. Southern Miss matchup.

Southern Miss vs. South Dakota State Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Reed Green Coliseum in Hattiesburg, Mississippi

How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Southern Miss vs. South Dakota State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total South Dakota State Moneyline Southern Miss Moneyline BetMGM South Dakota State (-1.5) 143.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel South Dakota State (-0.5) 144.5 -110 -110 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Southern Miss vs. South Dakota State Betting Trends

Southern Miss has compiled a 0-3-0 record against the spread this year.

The Golden Eagles have been an underdog by 1.5 points or more this year once, and failed to cover the spread.

South Dakota State has a record of 1-2-0 against the spread this season.

All of the Jackrabbits games have hit the over this season.

