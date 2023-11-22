The South Dakota State Jackrabbits (1-4) will be attempting to halt a three-game losing skid when visiting the Southern Miss Golden Eagles (2-3) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at Reed Green Coliseum. It will air at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Southern Miss vs. South Dakota State Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Reed Green Coliseum in Hattiesburg, Mississippi TV: ESPN+

Southern Miss Stats Insights

The Golden Eagles are shooting 40.1% from the field, 4.0% lower than the 44.1% the Jackrabbits' opponents have shot this season.

The Golden Eagles are the 135th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Jackrabbits sit at 218th.

The Golden Eagles' 65.2 points per game are 11.4 fewer points than the 76.6 the Jackrabbits give up to opponents.

Southern Miss Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Southern Miss scored more points at home (78.6 per game) than on the road (69.9) last season.

At home, the Golden Eagles conceded 61.5 points per game, 9.9 fewer points than they allowed on the road (71.4).

Southern Miss sunk fewer 3-pointers at home (6.9 per game) than on the road (7.3) last season. However, it had a higher 3-point percentage at home (34.3%) than away (31.0%).

Southern Miss Upcoming Schedule