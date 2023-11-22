How to Watch the Pelicans vs. Kings Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 22
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 1:31 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
The Sacramento Kings (8-5) go up against the New Orleans Pelicans (7-7) on November 22, 2023. The matchup airs on BSNO and NBCS-CA.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Pelicans and Kings, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.
Pelicans vs. Kings Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Pelicans vs Kings Additional Info
|Kings vs Pelicans Injury Report
|Kings vs Pelicans Players to Watch
|Kings vs Pelicans Prediction
|Kings vs Pelicans Odds/Over/Under
|Kings vs Pelicans Betting Trends & Stats
|Kings vs Pelicans Player Props
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!
Pelicans Stats Insights
- The Pelicans have shot at a 47.4% clip from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points less than the 49% shooting opponents of the Kings have averaged.
- New Orleans is 3-3 when it shoots better than 49% from the field.
- The Pelicans are the 12th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Kings sit at 13th.
- The Pelicans' 113.3 points per game are just 2.2 fewer points than the 115.5 the Kings allow.
- New Orleans is 3-3 when it scores more than 115.5 points.
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Pelicans Home & Away Comparison
- The Pelicans average more points per game at home (116.3) than away (107.8), and concede the same amount at home as away (114).
- New Orleans gives up 114 points per game at home, and the same number on the road.
- The Pelicans average 7.6 more assists per game at home (28.4) than away (20.8).
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Pelicans Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|CJ McCollum
|Out
|Lung
|Trey Murphy III
|Out
|Knee
|Larry Nance Jr.
|Questionable
|Rib
|Matt Ryan
|Out
|Calf
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.