The Ole Miss Rebels (4-0) are 1.5-point favorites as they try to build on a four-game winning streak when they visit the Temple Owls (3-1) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at Liacouras Center. The game airs at 3:30 PM ET on ESPN+. The over/under in the matchup is set at 137.5.

Ole Miss vs. Temple Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Favorite Spread Over/Under Ole Miss -1.5 137.5

Ole Miss Betting Records & Stats

Of Ole Miss' 30 games last season, they went over this contest's total of 137.5 points 15 times.

The average amount of points in Ole Miss' contests last season was 136.5, which is 1.0 fewer point than this game's over/under.

Ole Miss compiled an 11-19-0 record against the spread last season.

Ole Miss was favored on the moneyline 12 total times last season. It finished 10-2 in those games.

The Rebels had an 8-2 record last year (winning 80% of their games) when they played as a moneyline favorite of -125 or shorter.

Ole Miss has a 55.6% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Ole Miss vs. Temple Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 137.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 137.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Ole Miss 15 50% 67.5 137.1 69.1 139.3 134.8 Temple 15 51.7% 69.6 137.1 70.2 139.3 138.2

Additional Ole Miss Insights & Trends

Last year, the Rebels scored 67.5 points per game, just 2.7 fewer points than the 70.2 the Owls gave up.

Ole Miss went 8-5 against the spread and 8-5 overall last season when scoring more than 70.2 points.

Ole Miss vs. Temple Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Ole Miss 11-19-0 7-6 16-14-0 Temple 15-14-0 9-4 15-14-0

Ole Miss vs. Temple Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Ole Miss Temple 7-10 Home Record 9-7 2-9 Away Record 6-6 5-9-0 Home ATS Record 8-7-0 5-6-0 Away ATS Record 7-4-0 69.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 72.0 65.8 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 69.0 8-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-7-0 6-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-5-0

