The Temple Owls (1-0) will face the Ole Miss Rebels (1-0) at 3:30 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.

If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Ole Miss vs. Temple Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Ole Miss Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Ole Miss Top Players (2022-23)

  • Myles Burns: 8.0 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.5 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Matthew Murrell: 14.4 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Jaemyn Brakefield: 11.1 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Amaree Abram: 8.0 PTS, 2.0 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Jayveous McKinnis: 4.6 PTS, 3.7 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.9 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Temple Top Players (2022-23)

  • Damian Dunn: 15.3 PTS, 3.7 REB, 3.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Khalif Battle: 18.0 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Zach Hicks: 9.6 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Hysier Miller: 8.6 PTS, 3.1 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Nick Jourdain: 6.3 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.1 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Ole Miss vs. Temple Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Temple Rank Temple AVG Ole Miss AVG Ole Miss Rank
224th 69.6 Points Scored 67.5 286th
179th 70.2 Points Allowed 69.1 146th
163rd 32.0 Rebounds 32.2 147th
231st 7.9 Off. Rebounds 10.1 48th
104th 8.0 3pt Made 6.2 299th
117th 13.8 Assists 13.1 169th
304th 13.2 Turnovers 11.5 142nd

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.