The Ole Miss Rebels (4-0) will try to extend a four-game winning run when visiting the Temple Owls (3-1) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at Liacouras Center. This contest is at 3:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

Ole Miss vs. Temple Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET Where: Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Ole Miss Stats Insights

The Rebels shot 42.2% from the field last season, 0.9 percentage points lower than the 43.1% the Owls allowed to opponents.

Ole Miss went 7-7 when it shot higher than 43.1% from the field.

The Rebels were the 147th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Owls finished 163rd.

Last year, the 67.5 points per game the Rebels scored were only 2.7 fewer points than the Owls allowed (70.2).

When Ole Miss totaled more than 70.2 points last season, it went 8-5.

Ole Miss Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Ole Miss put up 69.4 points per game in home games last season, compared to 65.8 points per game on the road, a difference of 3.6 points per contest.

In home games, the Rebels surrendered 6.3 fewer points per game (67.5) than in road games (73.8).

At home, Ole Miss sunk 1.2 more treys per game (6.6) than in away games (5.4). It also had a higher three-point percentage at home (30.8%) compared to when playing on the road (27.1%).

