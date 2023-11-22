The Tampa Bay Lightning's upcoming contest against the Winnipeg Jets is slated for Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Mikhail Sergachev score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Mikhail Sergachev score a goal against the Jets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Sergachev stats and insights

  • In two of 19 games this season, Sergachev has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
  • This is his first game of the season versus the Jets.
  • He has picked up six assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
  • Sergachev averages 1.7 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 6.3%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Jets defensive stats

  • The Jets have given up 53 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 13th in the league in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Jets have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 15.4 hits and 13.8 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Sergachev recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/20/2023 Bruins 1 0 1 23:28 Home W 5-4 OT
11/18/2023 Oilers 3 1 2 23:01 Home W 6-4
11/16/2023 Blackhawks 2 1 1 23:29 Away W 4-2
11/14/2023 Blues 0 0 0 18:09 Away L 5-0
11/11/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 25:34 Home L 4-0
11/9/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 25:31 Home L 5-3
11/7/2023 Canadiens 1 0 1 24:29 Away W 5-3
11/6/2023 Maple Leafs 1 0 1 25:06 Away L 6-5 OT
11/4/2023 Senators 0 0 0 24:41 Away W 6-4
11/2/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 23:26 Away L 4-2

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Lightning vs. Jets game info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSUN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.