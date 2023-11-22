Lightning vs. Jets Injury Report Today - November 22
The injury report for the Tampa Bay Lightning (9-6-4) ahead of their game against the Winnipeg Jets (10-5-2) currently has two players. The matchup is slated for 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22.
Tampa Bay Lightning Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Andrei Vasilevskiy
|G
|Out
|Back
|Conor Sheary
|LW
|Out
|Upper Body
Winnipeg Jets Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Ville Heinola
|D
|Out
|Ankle
|Rasmus Kupari
|C
|Out
|Shoulder
|Gabriel Vilardi
|C
|Out
|Knee
Lightning vs. Jets Game Info
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSUN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: Tampa, Florida
- Arena: Amalie Arena
Lightning Season Insights
- The Lightning's 68 total goals (3.6 per game) make them the second-best scoring team in the league.
- Their -1 goal differential ranks 17th in the league.
Jets Season Insights
- The Jets' 63 goals on the season (3.7 per game) rank them sixth in the NHL.
- Winnipeg's total of 53 goals allowed (3.1 per game) ranks 13th in the NHL.
- Their +10 goal differential is ninth-best in the league.
Lightning vs. Jets Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Lightning (-125)
|Jets (+105)
|6.5
