Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns take on the Golden State Warriors at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday.

In a 120-107 win over the Trail Blazers (his previous game) Durant posted 31 points and nine assists.

If you'd like to place a bet on Durant's props, we break down his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Kevin Durant Prop Bets vs. the Warriors

Points Prop: Over 31.5 (-106)

Over 31.5 (-106) Rebounds Prop: Over 7.5 (+102)

Over 7.5 (+102) Assists Prop: Over 5.5 (-125)

Over 5.5 (-125) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 2.5 (+114)

Warriors 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Warriors were 21st in the NBA defensively last season, conceding 117.1 points per game.

On the boards, the Warriors conceded 43.3 rebounds per game last season, 15th in the league in that category.

In terms of assists, the Warriors gave up 25.7 per game last season, ranking them 15th in the league.

The Warriors were the 23rd-ranked squad in the league in terms of allowing three-pointers last season, giving up 12.9 makes per game.

Kevin Durant vs. the Warriors

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 10/24/2023 37 18 11 3 1 1 0

