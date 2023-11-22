The Alcorn State Braves (1-5) will look to break a four-game losing stretch when visiting the UT Arlington Mavericks (2-2) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at College Park Center. This game is at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Alcorn State vs. UT Arlington Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

College Park Center in Arlington, Texas TV: ESPN+

Alcorn State Stats Insights

The Braves' 39.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.5 percentage points lower than the Mavericks have allowed to their opponents (43.2%).

The Braves are the 240th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Mavericks sit at 18th.

The Braves put up an average of 69.2 points per game, 10.3 fewer points than the 79.5 the Mavericks allow.

Alcorn State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Alcorn State scored more points at home (76.8 per game) than away (64.2) last season.

In 2022-23, the Braves allowed one fewer points per game at home (69.7) than away (70.7).

Beyond the arc, Alcorn State made fewer triples on the road (5 per game) than at home (5.8) last season, and put up a lower percentage away (27.8%) than at home (33.5%) as well.

Alcorn State Upcoming Schedule