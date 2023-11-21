If you live in Washington County, Mississippi and like to stay on top of all the local high school basketball action, you've come to the right place. Below, we provide all the info you need for how to watch the games today.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Washington County, Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Greenville/Weston High School at Amanda Elzy High School

Game Time: 2:30 PM CT on November 21

2:30 PM CT on November 21 Location: Greenwood, MS

Greenwood, MS How to Stream: Watch Here

O'Bannon High School at Coahoma County High School