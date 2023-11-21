The Southern Miss Eagles (3-0) will try to build on a three-game winning streak when hosting the Valparaiso Beacons (0-2) on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at Reed Green Coliseum. It airs at 7:00 PM ET.

Continue reading for information on how to stream this game

Southern Miss Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Reed Green Coliseum in Hattiesburg, Mississippi
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Southern Miss vs. Valparaiso 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

  • The Beacons scored just 1.8 fewer points per game last year (59.6) than the Eagles allowed their opponents to score (61.4).
  • Valparaiso had a 2-4 record last season when giving up fewer than 64.6 points.
  • Last year, the Eagles recorded 6.8 fewer points per game (64.6) than the Beacons allowed (71.4).
  • Southern Miss went 10-0 last season when scoring more than 71.4 points.

Southern Miss Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 William Carey W 88-46 Reed Green Coliseum
11/11/2023 Akron W 77-60 Reed Green Coliseum
11/18/2023 @ North Alabama W 91-63 Flowers Hall
11/21/2023 Valparaiso - Reed Green Coliseum
11/24/2023 North Dakota - Reed Green Coliseum
11/25/2023 Samford - Reed Green Coliseum

