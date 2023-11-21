Tuesday's game that pits the Southern Miss Eagles (3-0) against the Valparaiso Beacons (0-2) at Reed Green Coliseum has a good chance to be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 86-53 in favor of Southern Miss, who is heavy favorites by our model. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on November 21.

In their last time out, the Eagles won on Saturday 91-63 over North Alabama.

Southern Miss vs. Valparaiso Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Reed Green Coliseum in Hattiesburg, Mississippi

Reed Green Coliseum in Hattiesburg, Mississippi How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Southern Miss vs. Valparaiso Score Prediction

Prediction: Southern Miss 86, Valparaiso 53

Southern Miss Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Eagles outscored opponents by 3.2 points per game last season (posting 64.6 points per game, 187th in college basketball, and conceding 61.4 per contest, 96th in college basketball) and had a +100 scoring differential.

Southern Miss' offense was better in Sun Belt games last year, scoring 65.4 points per contest, compared to its overall average of 64.6 PPG.

The Eagles put up 65.7 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 1.7 more points than they averaged in road games (64.0).

Southern Miss gave up 57.3 points per game at home last season, compared to 64.8 when playing on the road.

