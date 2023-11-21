Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action happening in Leflore County, Mississippi today. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, continue reading.

Leflore County, Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Greenville/Weston High School at Amanda Elzy High School

Game Time: 2:30 PM CT on November 21

2:30 PM CT on November 21 Location: Greenwood, MS

Greenwood, MS How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Leflore County High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 21

7:30 PM CT on November 21 Location: Itta Bena, MS

Itta Bena, MS How to Stream: Watch Here

Greenwood High School at Thomas E Edwards Sr High School