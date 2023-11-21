Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Lafayette County Today - November 21
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 6:39 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
In Lafayette County, Mississippi, there are exciting high school basketball games on the schedule today. Information on how to watch them is available here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Lafayette County, Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Oxford High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 21
- Location: Oxford, MS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.