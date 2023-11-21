Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Hinds County Today - November 21
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 4:36 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you're wondering how to watch today's local high school basketball action in Hinds County, Mississippi, keep your browser locked on this page. All of the details are highlighted below.
Hinds County, Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Jim Hill High School at McComb High School
- Game Time: 3:30 PM CT on November 21
- Location: McComb, MS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
