Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Harrison County Today - November 21
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 12:36 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action taking place in Harrison County, Mississippi today. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, continue reading.
Harrison County, Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Stone High School at D'Iberville High School
- Game Time: 10:35 AM CT on November 21
- Location: Biloxi, MS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Tupelo High School at D'Iberville High School
- Game Time: 2:45 PM CT on November 21
- Location: Biloxi, MS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
St. Patrick High School at D'Iberville High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM CT on November 21
- Location: Biloxi, MS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
